Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points, and Yves Pons made several key jumpers down the stretch as Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset No. 6 Kentucky 81-73. The Wildcats led 51-34 early in the second half before the Volunteers outscored them 29-9 over 10:09 to lead 63-60. Kentucky tied it at 63, but Yves Pons answered with a 3-pointer and Fulkerson added two free throws to stay ahead. Pons then added consecutive jumpers to make it 72-66 with 1:48 left and the Vols made seven free throws in the final minutes to seal the win. Tyrese Maxey had 21 points for Kentucky.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored for the fifth straight game and the Minnesota Wild beat Nashville 3-1 to pass the Predators in the Western Conference playoff race. Luke Kunin and Zach Parise also had goals for the Wild. They've won four times during Fiala's streak. Fiala also set a Wild record with his fifth consecutive multi-point game. Minnesota is in ninth place, one point behind Winnipeg for the second wild card. Nashville and Arizona are tied for 10th. Craig Smith scored for the Predators, who lost their third straight game. They had won seven in a row against the Wild.
UNDATED (AP) — College basketball has reached the final week of the regular season in all the major conferences. A lot is still left to be decided. While No. 6 Kentucky has wrapped up the SEC title and No. 8 Seton Hall has earned a share of the Big East, the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 all will come down to the wire. The Big Ten has a logjam at the top. Six teams are within two games of one another.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 3 seed Lipscomb pulled away in the final three minutes to beat sixth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 68-63 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal. Caleb Catto scored 20 points for the Eagles (10-22). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Asadullah scored four points and Michael Buckland made a pair of free throws while the Eagles missed their last five shots and committed two turnovers. Lipscomb will face second-seeded North Florida (21-11) in a semifinal on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brings more than just a 23-game win streak and an unblemished Southeastern Conference record into the league tournament this week. Staley says she's got a well-earned confidence and peace of mind about how her young team will perform in its first taste of the postseason. The top-ranked Gamecocks are the event's No. 1 seed after going 16-0 against league opponents this season. Staley's team starts three freshman and she acknowledges occasionally wondering when things might overwhelm her team. But lately she's stopped worrying and counted on her players to perform as they have all season.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 23 points as Duquesne defeated VCU 80-77 in overtime. Marcus Weathers had 16 points and nine rebounds for Duquesne. Michael Hughes added 14 points and eight rebounds. Baylee Steele, who only scored four points, made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with just under two minutes left in overtime. Marcus Santos-Silva had a layup for VCU to cut the lead to one but Weathers made two free throws with 19 seconds left and Nah'Shon Hyland missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Santos-Silva scored 24 points to lead the Rams.