Gloomy today with a chance at showers today and tomorrow

We have seen scattered showers skirt through the Valley this morning and more are possible throughout the day today. While I don’t think today will be a complete washout, there is potential that we could see a few steady showers move through the Valley today. There may be a fine line between light sprinkles and a quarter inch. The best chance of rain will be for areas to the south of the Tennessee River. Wind will be light and variable throughout the day today and temperatures will be much cooler only climbing into the upper 50s and possibly the low 60s. There is a much better chance at rain later today and overnight into Thursday, especially across Northeast Alabama.