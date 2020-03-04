Gloomy today with a chance at showers today and tomorrow

Happy Wednesday! The wet start to 2020 continues today with more potential at rain across the Tennessee Valley.
We have seen scattered showers skirt through the Valley this morning and more are possible throughout the day today. While I don’t think today will be a complete washout, there is potential that we could see a few steady showers move through the Valley today. There may be a fine line between light sprinkles and a quarter inch. The best chance of rain will be for areas to the south of the Tennessee River. Wind will be light and variable throughout the day today and temperatures will be much cooler only climbing into the upper 50s and possibly the low 60s. There is a much better chance at rain later today and overnight into Thursday, especially across Northeast Alabama.
Showers will last through the middle of the day tomorrow and then we will begin to dry out. Late Thursday a cold front will pass through and that will bring in a colder and drier airmass to end the week. That means we will see plenty of sunshine for Friday but a breezy north wind at 15 to 25 mph will keep our temperatures into the 50s. Overnight temperatures will once again drop near freezing Friday into Saturday. From there we will have a picture perfect weekend, but more rain is possible by early next week!
