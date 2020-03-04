Bradley Byrne loses Republican Primary battle for US Senate seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne came up short in the polls on Super Tuesday.
“Whatever the results are, we’ll respect them … The future of America is still in front of us. Let’s all work for the good of this country and we will be just fine,” Byrne said to his supporters. “We’re going to fire Doug Jones this fall.”
A run-off election between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville will be held in four weeks.
Bradley Byrne is currently the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 1st congressional district. Byrne has held this position since 2014, making this his third term.
The congressman is giving up his congressional seat to run instead for the Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
On Super Tuesday, voters will choose between Byrne, Tommy Tubberville, Jeff Sessions, Stanley Adair, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, and Ruth Page Nelson in the U.S. Senate Primary Election.
Byrne’s campaign watch party is being held at Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile. He is expected to arrive between 8-9 p.m.
