Astec Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 40 cents per share.
The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $283.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.4 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $21.5 million, or 95 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.17 billion.
Astec Industries shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4% in the last 12 months.
