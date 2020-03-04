Alabama School of Engineering and Cyber Technology partners with Northrop Grumman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama School of Engineering and Cyber Technology has a new founding partner: Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Grumman executives joined school President Matt Massey to make the announcement Wednesday. Together, they cut the ribbon to celebrate the school’s relationship with Oakwood University.
Oakwood will provide a temporary location for classes beginning in the fall.
The school will eventually move to a brand new location in Research Park.
