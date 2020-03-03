Woman’s medical records accessed illegally, blames husband’s ex-girlfriend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Huntsville Hospital employee still on the job after a patient claims a staff member accessed her records without authorization. The victim claimed this was a targeted attack for revenge.
Lisa Roland said the woman who accessed her records wasn't a doctor or a nurse. Rather, an insurance auditor for the hospital who has absolutely no reason to access those files. She wants to know how many other patient’s records have been accessed and why does the woman responsible still have a job.
“I gave them a heads up, you know this is what she did. Yet, it was nothing to them,” said a frustrated Lisa Roland. She is talking about her Huntsville Hospital medical records. “I called four times and each time I was brushed off.”
Unauthorized access by a hospital employee not once but twice back in May of 2018. “You think they would take better care on who gets access to that.”
A letter confirming what her gut was already telling her. Roland’s information was accessed without a business-related purpose. “It took about two months, but they came back and said she had been in my file and my late husband's file.” The culprit, Roland said is no stranger. She believes it's her husband's ex-girlfriend, from three years ago. “What worries me the most now is that she got my social security number, she got everything. Who knows what she is going to do?”
Her medical records packed with test results, procedures and emergency room visits. Information she said is now being leaked. “She told some people and told my husband. My husband already knew I had that procedure done. She was just telling stuff, you know, you just don't want out there,” said Roland. “I said, what are you going to do to her? Is she going to be terminated? She said yes, we are going to terminate her. To this day, as far as I know she is still working there.”
A Huntsville Hospital spokesperson told 48 News they don’t comment on personnel matters. But according to a privacy policy found online medical records can be accessed for things like public health risks, national security or for law enforcement agencies.
The hospital spokesperson adding employees are only allowed to access a patient's medical records if they need that information to do their job. “She had no business in either of my files.”
Roland has a lawyer and no longer uses any Huntsville Hospital facilities. She wants to encourage others to keep a careful eye on who has access to your personal information. “You don't know what they are going to do to you. Let who ever in your file.”
Federal law says a person can be prosecuted or face jail time for medical record violations. The Roland family plans to take legal action against the woman and Huntsville Hospital.
If you think your medical records have been improperly accessed, contact (256) 265-8149.
