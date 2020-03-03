Stormy start to the day for some

Storms continue to develop this morning and will persist across parts of the Tennessee Valley during the morning commute. Some storms may be strong, but our severe threat is low. The main issue with these storms will be some strong gusty wind and flooding, but there could be a few spots that see some large hail. Rain will continue this morning but should clear up by noon as a cold front moves through. Wind will be gusty today behind the cold front. Gusts will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph which will help dry us out into the afternoon. However, clouds will be persistent through the middle of the day and into the afternoon.