Stormy start to the day for some

Happy Super Tuesday! Keep that umbrella handy this morning but you won’t need it all day today.
Storms continue to develop this morning and will persist across parts of the Tennessee Valley during the morning commute. Some storms may be strong, but our severe threat is low. The main issue with these storms will be some strong gusty wind and flooding, but there could be a few spots that see some large hail. Rain will continue this morning but should clear up by noon as a cold front moves through. Wind will be gusty today behind the cold front. Gusts will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph which will help dry us out into the afternoon. However, clouds will be persistent through the middle of the day and into the afternoon.
Wednesday will be a quieter day but there will still be the chance for a few light showers later in the afternoon. The best chances for that will be to the south of the Tennessee River into central Alabama. It will mainly just be a cloudy day for North Alabama with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be slightly different with showers and a few storms developing to our south. These will likely impact parts of the Tennessee Valley, especially to the east of I-65 into northeast Alabama. From there we will see clearing to end the week which will bring us a dry and warm weekend!
