Search for gunman underway after overnight shooting in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies are looking for a gunman after an early morning shooting in Owens Cross Roads.
It happened just before 2:30 on Miller Lane. We’re told one man was shot and rushed to Huntsville Hospital. His condition isn’t clear, but we’re told he was conscious when deputies and paramedics arrived on scene.
At this time, deputies have not been able to get a clear description of the suspect, but they do not believe the public is in danger.
This is a developing story. WAFF 48′s Caroline Klapp was the first reporter on the scene and will provide updates throughout the morning live on air as new information comes in.
