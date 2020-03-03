Recent Democratic presidential candidate dropouts affect local ballots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several democratic presidential candidates have dropped out recently. Tom Steyer suspended his campaign Saturday. Pete Buttigieg called off his campaign Sunday. Amy Klobuchar dropped out Monday.
This comes after local ballots have already been printed out.
Ballots at the polls Tuesday will still feature these candidates who are no longer in the race. Out of 14 candidates on the list, only about one third of them are still in the race.
If a vote is cast for candidate no longer in the race, the Alabama State Democratic Party chooses who gets the delegate.
“When you go to cast your ballot make sure you’ve done some homework to see who is still running and cast your ballot for the one gets you closer to what what your values are,” said Kathy Jones, president of League of Women Voters.
On the democratic ballot you will also find the names of local leaders who want to represent a specific candidate at the Democratic National Convention. It is important to know, you can only choose people for the same candidate you select as president.
If you are eligible to vote, but missed the deadline for tomorrow’s election, its not to late to register for the March 31st runoff election. That deadline is March 16th.
