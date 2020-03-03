Rain, storms could impact ballot counts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain and storms are on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This could impact your trip to the polls and officials counting the ballots.
“I definitely think the moisture and the humidity in the air will play a factor in tomorrow’s election with the ballots retaining moisture and swelling,” said Morgan County election official Kate Terry.
As the ballots swell, the machines can jam. That would force workers to count the ballots by hand. This happened back in 2018.
In the event of the ballots swelling, the machine will tally the votes submitted up to that point. Poll workers would then finish the count.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.