Nashville residents come together in aftermath of deadly tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - As people were sleeping, tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The Nashville area was hit hard.
“Last night was a reminder of how fragile life is,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “That any moment and event can show up and make us all too painfully aware of it. This morning’s tornado devastated our community.”
People who call Nashville home are coming to grips with the tragedy and devastation.
WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph went to East Nashville to check on people in the affected areas.
“Mentally I was completely unstable last night. Waterworks. Couldn’t stop crying last night. Today there’s just not that much emotion in me after experiencing everything. Kind of just feel like a ghost honestly,”recalled Will Tallent.
Tallent was in a bar when the tornado hit. He remembers brick walls shaking. Tallent added that he found a married couple near some cars outside. He said the wife was already dead, while the husband was clinging to life. No word on his condition.
Despite the destruction, people are coming together to help first responders to help and clear debris. The cleanup will be a long process, but the community is already teaming together with resilience.
