More rain chances ahead for Wednesday and Thursday

After a rainy start to the morning, Election Day Tuesday has turned out to be a very nice March afternoon with some peeks of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 60s to low 70s.
Mostly cloudy skies will move in this evening with low temperatures falling into the lower 50s, a few isolated showers may be possible overnight.
Cloudy skies will stay in place on Wednesday with rain showers becoming scattered after lunchtime and will stick around through the early evening, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. More scattered rain will start off the day on Thursday before finally coming to an end by lunchtime Thursday followed by clearing skies.
More sunshine and drier skies will end out the week on Friday with high temperatures just shy of 60 degrees. Next weekend is looking fantastic and most importantly rain free, highs temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s. Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday morning and clocks will move forward one hour.
Temperatures are trending near or above average heading into next week with chances for rain showers returning to the Tennessee Valley.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.