Local party leaders talk why voters should get to the polls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ballots on Super Tuesday will have important races no matter the political party.
For Democrats, there will be 14 choices listed for the presidential nomination but it’s important to know only five are left in the race: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have all dropped out of the presidential race since Saturday. Monday night, Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed Biden.
Pam Miles, the Vice President of the Alabama Democratic Women, said this might be one of the most important elections ever because whoever Democrats choose will face President Trump in November.
Miles said Democrats are not providing a lot of opposition to Republicans at the local and state level this year on the ballot. She said she blames the leadership at the top of the Alabama Democratic Party.
“A lot of people really got discouraged with the former leadership," Miles said. "It seemed like nothing was happening on social media, nothing was happening to recruit candidates or to raise money and now this is going to be totally different with the new party chair.”
A judge dismissed a lawsuit to prevent State Rep. Alex English from taking over the party on Feb. 27.
Now, Miles said with stable party leadership Alabama Democrats can begin chipping away at Republican control of Alabama.
On the Republican side, Elbert Peters with the Madison County Republican Men’s Club said there are a lot of choices on the Super Tuesday ballot.
Republicans can nominate a congressman, candidates for judicial office, supreme court office, civil court appeals, criminal court of appeals and public service commission at the state level. At the county level there are people up for tax assessor and county commissioner.
Peters said the number one goal of the Alabama Republican Party is the replacement of Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
“There are seven good candidates running for the U.S. Senate and two of those are likely to be in a runoff, it’s unlikely one will win out right," Peters said.
Peters said he is confident whoever wins the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate will be able to beat Sen. Jones in November.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday, you can use this website to find your polling place.
