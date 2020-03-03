Limestone County seeking money for 3 new deputies

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Commission has agreed to seek a grant to hire 3 new deputies for the Sheriff’s Department. The vote came Monday night, according to our news partners at the News Courier.
The Justice Department’s Office of Oriented Policing Services offers the grant to state, local and tribal agencies. Limestone County Sheriff’s Spokesman Stephen Young says recent growth and projected growth has led to increased call volume and increased workload. But, Young says the resources inside the sheriff’s department haven’t increased to meet the demand yet. Stephen Young said. “We need to keep up with the expansions that’s going on in the county.”
The grant will pay for 75% of the approved entry- level salaries and fringe benefits, up to $125,000 per deputy, for three years. After three years, the county would pick up the tab.
The city of Athens previously applied for the same grant, asking for help hiring seven officers.
