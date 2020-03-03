Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tim Ritvo is out as chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which runs Santa Anita. The company said he left to pursue new opportunities and his position won't be replaced. Ritvo's departure is one of several changes that have occurred in TSG's executive ranks. Ritvo arrived at Santa Anita in 2017 after a string of successes as general manager at TSG-owned Gulfstream Park in Florida. He also led operations at the Maryland Jockey Club. But he found a rougher path at Santa Anita, where an unusual number of horse deaths has roiled the industry.