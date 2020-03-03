Gov. Kemp: 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officials have confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Georgia, according to Governor Brian Kemp during a press conference Monday night.
Both people live in the same household in Fulton County, one of which had just returned from Italy, according to a Department of Public Health (DPH) press release.
“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario. Already, state health officials have established contact with these individuals to gather more information, monitor their condition, and determine any exposure,” said Gov. Kemp. “They are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward. We remain in constant communication with our partners at all levels of government, and we will continue to update members of the public as information becomes available.”
Below is a list of best practices from DPH when it comes to preventing the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19 or the coronavirus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
