Florence Police investigating shooting, one hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say an argument in Florence let to a shooting Monday night.
A Florence Police officer heard a gunshot near W. Dr. Hicks Blvd and Pine Street around 10 p.m. When more officers got to the scene, they found a man who was shot in a parking lot at that location.
The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center and was later transferred to UAB Hospital.
Police found another man, Casey Balentine, near the scene. Police believe an argument between the two men led to the shooting.
Officers arrested Balentine and he faces attempted murder charges. His bond is set at $90,000.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.