Florence child pornography suspect released on $400,000 bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police arrested a man facing child pornography charges.
Detectives got a cyber tip related to suspected child pornography.
Detectives opened an investigation and got a search warrant for a home in the Heathrow Subdivision.
Investigators found enough electronic evidence to arrest Michael Bramlett. They arrested and charged Bramlett with 444 counts of possession of child pornography Monday.
Bramlett was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he was released on a $400,000 bond.
