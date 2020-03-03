AutoZone: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $299.3 million.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $12.39 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.87 per share.
The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.
AutoZone shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped almost 6%. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.
