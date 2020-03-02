What you need to vote in Alabama’s “Super Tuesday” Primary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re planning to vote in Alabama’s Super Tuesday Primary here is some helpful information.
Polls in Alabama open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
You can find sample ballots here.
You need to make sure you have a valid photo I.D. and go to the correct polling place to vote.
Voting in Alabama requires a valid photo I.D., that’s because of a law passed by the state legislature that went into effect in 2014.
Valid forms of I.D. include:
- State issued I.D. like a driver’s license, or Alabama Voter I.D. Card
- Federal I.D. like a passport
- Student or employee I.D. from a college or university located in Alabama
If you go to vote without a photo I.D. you will most likely be required to use a provisional ballot. If you use a provisional ballot you have until 5:00 p.m. the Friday after the election to submit a valid I.D. for your vote to be counted.
You can also vote a regular ballot without a photo I.D. if two election officials within your precinct can confirm your identity
You also need to go to the correct polling place to cast your ballot. You can find your polling place by using the Secretary of State’s website.
