Two people injured in glider plane crash
March 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 6:49 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A glider plane went down in a field near Moontown airport Sunday afternoon. The privately-owned public-use airport sits 16 miles east of Huntsville International Airport.

The person piloting the plane was injured and flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. We’re told that a person was a student learning to fly. An instructor on board was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Witnesses tell WAFF the student pilot overshot the runway and crashed into a cotton field. The plane will remain on site until the NTSB arrives to investigate.

