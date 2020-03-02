Two people injured in glider plane crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A glider plane went down in a field near Moontown airport Sunday afternoon. The privately-owned public-use airport sits 16 miles east of Huntsville International Airport.
The person piloting the plane was injured and flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. We’re told that a person was a student learning to fly. An instructor on board was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Witnesses tell WAFF the student pilot overshot the runway and crashed into a cotton field. The plane will remain on site until the NTSB arrives to investigate.
