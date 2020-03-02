Two Boaz police cars hit after police chase

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Boaz police cars were damaged after a police chase that started in Etowah County on Sunday.
State troopers say the driver started going the wrong way on Highway 431, before ramming into the two police cars. Authorities say the driver them drove into a building at Highway 431 and Martin Road.
No police were injured in the chase.
The driver and two others in the car were taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
There’s no word yet on any charges.
