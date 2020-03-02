Showers and storms today with periods of heavy rain

Happy Monday! Dust off that rain gear because we are going to need it again this week.
Rain is back after a dry weekend across the Tennessee Valley. Showers have been moving in and out throughout the morning and we will see more throughout the day today. It will once again be a breezy day throughout the Valley with gusts from the south at 15 to 25 mph which means temperatures will be warm. Highs today will reach the low 60s. Showers and storms will be steadier during the morning hours and we could see a few breaks by the early afternoon. There will be a few areas of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but there is a much better chance at storms overnight.
Storms overnight tonight look to develop in Middle Tennessee to the west of Nashville and move to the southeast. These storms may be strong, possibly severe, especially in Tennessee. These showers and storms will linger through the early morning hours on Tuesday, but it looks like we will see some drier weather by midday. Temperatures will be into the mid 60s for much of the Valley Tuesday before some cooler air by midweek. Total rainfall this week will be between 1 to 3 inches today through Thursday. We will dry out by midday Thursday and from there we will stay dry into the weekend!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.