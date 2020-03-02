Showers and storms today with periods of heavy rain

Rain is back after a dry weekend across the Tennessee Valley. Showers have been moving in and out throughout the morning and we will see more throughout the day today. It will once again be a breezy day throughout the Valley with gusts from the south at 15 to 25 mph which means temperatures will be warm. Highs today will reach the low 60s. Showers and storms will be steadier during the morning hours and we could see a few breaks by the early afternoon. There will be a few areas of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but there is a much better chance at storms overnight.