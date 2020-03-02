Officials: Louisiana grandmother and her 3 grandchildren die in house fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WAFB) - A 48-year-old woman and her three grandchildren are dead after a house fire in central Louisiana, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials say firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 3400 block of Wainwright Street in Alexandria around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Firefighters recovered the woman’s body from the home along with the bodies of a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 4-month-old girl, investigators say.
A spokesperson for the Alexandria Fire Department tells WAFB’s sister station KALB-TV the woman was the grandmother of all three children.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials say a total of five people died in house fires during the overnight hours of 11 p.m. on Feb. 29 and 1 a.m. on March 1.
A Baton Rouge man died in a house fire that happened around 12:38 a.m. on March 1, according to the District 6 Fire Department.
