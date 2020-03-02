No confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Alabama is still free of any confirmed cases of coronavirus, but officials are ready if cases do appear. Health professionals held a news conference Monday in Montgomery to address growing concerns.
More than 100 people who traveled to areas impacted by the virus have been monitored for the virus. Ten showed symptoms but all tested negative for coronavirus.
If a person believes they may have coronavirus, seek medical care right away. You, however, are asked to call ahead and notify the staff about recent travel and symptoms before going to a doctor's office or emergency room. The Alabama Department of Public Health wants to remind people to follow normal steps to prevent illness and the spread of disease.
“We have done this before with pandemic influenza, we have seen it with some Zika, and we’ve also done it with Ebola here in Alabama. We can’t forget what we have done in the past. It is time to recreate those good habits that has kept Alabama healthy over the years,” said the Director of Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency Brian Hastings.
Officials said those good habits include washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes. They also urge everyone to get the flu vaccine to eliminate confusion. Officials also said most people who become ill won't need hospitalization.
For more information visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/
