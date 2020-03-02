More rain today with strong storms possible overnight

It looks like we will get a brief break from the heavier rain showers this afternoon and evening with skies staying cloudy and temperatures reaching the low 60s.
Isolated rain showers will linger through the rest of the evening before we will have some potentially strong storms developing to our west. Right now, areas west of Interstate 65 have the greatest threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight and overnight. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail will be the biggest concerns, although there is a slight chance of seeing some isolated, low-end tornadoes. Low temperatures will only fall into the middle 50s overnight with the heaviest and most widespread rain on Tuesday being during the early morning hours.
Cloudy skies and isolated rain will be possible for “Super Tuesday” Election Day afternoon. More isolated to scattered rain will be likely on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Even more rain will be possible on Thursday, after several days of heavy rain some areal flooding may be possible along with river flooding cause by rainfall runoff.
The good news… the rain will end by Thursday afternoon and we have a nice dry and mild stretch of weather Friday through Sunday! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday morning, be sure to move clocks forward one hour. It is also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, Carbon Monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
