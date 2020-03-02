More rain today with strong storms possible overnight

Isolated rain showers will linger through the rest of the evening before we will have some potentially strong storms developing to our west. Right now, areas west of Interstate 65 have the greatest threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight and overnight. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail will be the biggest concerns, although there is a slight chance of seeing some isolated, low-end tornadoes. Low temperatures will only fall into the middle 50s overnight with the heaviest and most widespread rain on Tuesday being during the early morning hours.