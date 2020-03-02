Marshall County voters will decide on use of jail food money

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As Marshall County voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide how jail food money will be used.
Sheriff Sims is proposing an amendment that would allow the sheriff’s office to use all leftover money for office business. Right now in Alabama, sheriffs are only allowed to use 25 percent of the leftover money.
“And what that does is it makes sure from here on out whether it’s me or anybody else, first of all, the inmates will always be fed first. Second, it means that no sheriff will ever profit for any excess money,” explained Sheriff Sims.
This proposal comes after sheriffs across the state were accused of cutting costs on inmate food for profit.
Sims’ proposed amendment would go toward re-entry programs for inmates.
“When inmates are released they need to be able to have the tools and education to get back into society to be productive,” added Sims.
Sims said the Marshall County Jail holds between 260 and 280 inmates and gets reimbursed an average of $17,000-$18,000 from the state every month.
