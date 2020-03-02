Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CONFEDERATE FLAGS-TUCSON PARADE
Arizona mayor, councilwoman: No Confederate flags at parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The city’s mayor and a newly elected councilwoman are calling for the removal of Confederate flags from the annual Tucson Rodeo Parade. Mayor Regina Romero said in a prepared statement that the Confederate flag “has no place in the rodeo parade or elsewhere in our community.” Romero, who is Tucson’s first Latina mayor, was sworn in last December as the first woman to lead the city of about 600,000. Lane Santa Cruz, a Democrat elected to Romero’s city council seat representing Tucson’s west side, is asking the city to stop investing in the parade as long as the Confederate flag is displayed in the procession. The event dates back to 1925 and is largest nonmotorized parade in the United States and part of the annual La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros.
HOMELAND SECURITY-CUCCINELLI
Judge rules head of immigration agency was unlawfully named
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and, as a result, lacks authority to give asylum seekers less time to prepare for initial screening interviews. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington found Cuccinelli's appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. The 1998 law governs who is eligible to lead federal agencies in an acting capacity. The ruling issued Sunday is at odds with President Donald Trump's penchant for temporary appointments, but its impact isn't immediately clear.
AP-US-TRUMP-SUPPORT-BACKLASH-ARIZONA
Arizona restaurateurs get backlash over support of Trump
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The owners of a Mexican restaurant in the Tucson area are fending off social media attacks after appearing in the VIP area at President Donald Trump's Phoenix campaign rally last week. The Arizona Daily Star reports that a Facebook group posted a screenshot from the rally showing Sammy's Mexican Grill co-owner Betty Rivas standing behind Trump, donning a red cowboy hat emblazoned with "Latinos Love Trump." The post attracted more than 230 comments about the restaurant north of Tucson, almost all of them negative. Sammy’s co-owner Jorge Rivas said he and his wife have the right to support whomever they want. He added the online attacks have had little to no impact on the restaurant’s business.
STOLEN CHECKS-ARRESTS
2 arrested in Sierra Vista stolen checks fraudulent scheme
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Cochise County Sheriff’s officials say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving stolen checks. They say checks were stolen from an automotive group in Sierra Vista and then forged and cashed at various banks. A search warrant was issued for a Bisbee residence and a vehicle. Sheriff’s officials say checks cashed before the search warrant totaled over $3,000. There also were more than 30 uncashed checks that were recovered. Authorities say 52-year-old Gloria Burton and her 31-year-old son Charles Burton were arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of theft, fraud, forgery and conspiracy.
MISSION SAN XAVIER-PRESERVATION PROJECT
Mission San Xavier in Tucson to undergo preservation project
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mission San Xavier in Tucson is set to undergo its biggest preservation project in more than a decade. The Arizona Daily Star reports that scaffolding could go up by late fall around the iconic church’s east tower. Workers will spend the next two years carefully removing and replacing problematic plaster around the structure’s centuries-old brick walls. The nonprofit Patronato San Xavier has overseen preservation and fundraising for Arizona’s oldest intact European structure since 1978. During the 1940s and 1950s, the mission’s well-meaning stewards covered the building with concrete plaster. But decades later, caretakers discovered that moisture trapped by the plaster was being drawn by gravity through the building, damaging the walls and interior.
BC-ELECTION 2020-COLLEGE CRACKDOWN
Some states make it harder for college students to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Democrats' efforts to engage young voters this year is being made more difficult in some states that have made it harder for college students to register and vote. Seven states have laws that don't allow a college student ID as a valid form of voter identification. That includes Tennessee and Texas, where a handgun license is allowed. Other states have passed residency requirements on college students or eliminated early voting sites on campuses. Groups that are trying to engage young voters say such laws only make the process confusing and frustrating, and that is likely to depress college turnout.
SATANISTS DISCRIMINATION RULING
Satanists appeal ruling against right to give invocation
PHOENIX (AP) — The Satanic Temple has appealed a judge decision ruling the city of Scottsdale did not discriminate against the temple when city officials blocked the group from giving an invocation before a council meeting in 2016. The Arizona Republic reported that the judge ruled earlier this month that the city did not deny the temple's request because of its religious beliefs. The city argued it was Scottsdale's practice to permit invocations only by organizations with substantial ties to the community. The city did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
HOMICIDE SUSPECTS-ARIZONA CHASE
2 homicide suspects arrested in Arizona after chase, gunfire
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say two homicide suspects sought in Los Angeles were arrested following a chase and gunfire on Interstate 40. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says no one was injured in the incident Friday. According to the department, the suspects in a stolen pickup began firing at pursuing troopers. The department says additional troopers deployed ahead of the pickup and disabled it with gunfire needed “due to the immediate danger the suspects displayed." The department identified the suspects only as a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman and directed inquiries about them to the Los Angeles Police Department. An LAPD spokesman said Saturday he could not immediately provide any information.