Jackson County deputies investigating homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a homicide investigation is underway.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff says that a body was found Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
The spokesperson says the body was behind a home on County Road 140 in the Estillfork Community.
The spokesperson confirmed this as a homicide investigation, but didn’t share any other details.
We’ll update you when we get more information about the victim and the investigation into their death.
