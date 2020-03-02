Illegal immigrant in custody on three counts of child sex abuse in Gadsden

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who was arrested by US Border Patrol twice last year is being extradited back to Etowah Co. on multiple counts of sex abuse.
In 2014 Jose Bulmaro Cruz-Guillen had an open DHR case for punching his 4-year-old step son in the face and upper body multiple times.
In January 2019 the Gadsden Police Department and DHR opened an investigation after a young girl told her teacher that her step-father, Cruz-Guillen, had been touching her since she was 7-years-old.
Cruz was indicted by the Etowah County Grand Jury in September 2019 on Sex Abuse of a Child Less Than 12, Rape 1st Degree, and Sodomy 1st.
Cruz disappeared before his trial and was re-arrested by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Augusta Georgia on February 18.
He now faces the outstanding indictment charges as well as new federal charges of illegally being in the United States.
