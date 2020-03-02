Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce voices support for Amendment I

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce supports Amendment I.
Some members are voicing concern for the state’s overall education progress. CEO and President Chip Cherry says he thinks if Amendment I passes, the state school board will be more accountable.
That’s because the governor could remove school board members if necessary. He also believes candidates would be chosen based on qualifications, not popularity.
"And that’s what we need to focused on. Not so much the personalities of men and women who might be serving in those positions currently, but at the end of the day it’s all about what is best for the students and what gets us to where we need to go as a state,” Cherry said.
The chamber’s workforce development vice chair agrees.
"I think there are seven states that do not have appointed boards. We are one of them. Four of those seven states are on the bottom. So we need to change our system to get in line with our peers,” says workforce development chair, Karockas Watkins.
The hope is that Amendment I will ensure the state school board reflects the geographical and racial diversity of students in the public schools.
