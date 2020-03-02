Huntsville Civil Rights driving tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a phone, computer, or a car, it’s time for an interactive history lesson. We’re going back about 60 years, and giving you a look at the big role Huntsville played during the civil rights movement.
A group of people have come together and created the Rocket City Civil Rights Driving Tour. A lot has obviously changed in six decades, but the history last forever.
The first stop on the civil rights tour, is 201 Governors Drive in Huntsville. Before it was the Spine and Neuro Center, it was 5th Avenue School.
On September 9th 1963, Sonnie Hereford the 4th was the first black student in the state of Alabama to integrate.
“We actually had federal Marshalls here to protect us for the integration. So the integrations were staggered so the federal marshals could go from school to school to school, to make sure there wouldn’t be any violence. It’s almost like I can still see 5th Avenue School on that property rather than the Spine and Neuro Center,” said Hereford.
Before Sonny started elementary school, he attended a church at 701 Clinton Street.
In 1963, the Unitarians opened their doors for Sonnie and three other black students to have preschool.
“The Unitarians held I believe it was a week-long preschool for the black children and several white children, so they could do some kindergarten type activities. The goal was to get used to being around each other, because you have to remember black children and white children had never gone to school together, in the history of Alabama,” said Hereford.
The building at 701 Clinton Street is no longer a church, it’s a home and the current owners invited Sonny in for a tour.
The building rich with history, was news for Aaron Hase.
“I never realized the role this house played in the civil rights movement and Huntsville’s integration, which was much needed at the time. I didn’t have any idea that it had happened in this house,” said Hase.
Learning about Huntsville’s history is the goal of the Civil Rights Driving Tour and it’s why our tour guide Peggy Sammon jumped on board.
“The goal of the Rocket City Civil Rights history project is to bring to light some of the fascinating things that happened in Huntsville, during the civil rights era. Huntsville’s experience in the 1960′s was very different than Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery and we wanted to just delve into that, and learn more about it and see what we can learn from it,” said Peggy Sammon.
There are currently 17 locations on this tour, more will be added. Here’s a link for you to visit the tour. https://www.rocketcitycivilrights.org/driving-tour
