A few stronger storms possible overnight into Tuesday

Isolated rain showers will linger through the rest of the evening before we will have some potentially heavy showers and even a few stronger thunderstorms developing to our west/northwest overnight.
Large hail will be the biggest concern this evening along with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. There is a slight chance of seeing some isolated, low-end tornadoes but the atmosphere is not set-up favorably for tornadic activity. It looks like Middle Tennessee and our northern counties have the best chance at seeing any stronger storms into early Tuesday morning. This threat of strong/severe storms will be highly dependent on thunderstorm development in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi… please check back for the latest information this evening.
Low temperatures will only fall into the middle 50s overnight with the heaviest and most widespread rain on Tuesday being during the early morning hours. Cloudy skies and isolated rain will be possible for “Super Tuesday” Election Day afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s. More isolated to scattered rain will be likely on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Even more rain will be possible on Thursday, after several days of heavy rain some areal flooding may be possible along with river flooding cause by rainfall runoff.
The good news… the rain will end by Thursday afternoon and we have a nice dry and mild stretch of weather Friday through Sunday! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday morning, be sure to move clocks forward one hour. It is also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, Carbon Monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
