A few stronger storms possible overnight into Tuesday

Low temperatures will only fall into the middle 50s overnight with the heaviest and most widespread rain on Tuesday being during the early morning hours. Cloudy skies and isolated rain will be possible for “Super Tuesday” Election Day afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s. More isolated to scattered rain will be likely on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Even more rain will be possible on Thursday, after several days of heavy rain some areal flooding may be possible along with river flooding cause by rainfall runoff.