Driver dies in accident involving Talladega Co. school bus; 20 students and bus driver taken to hospital

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An accident involving a Talladega Co. school bus and a vehicle is under investigation.
The accident happened Monday morning near Oak Grove Road and Hwy 21 in Munford.
Talladega County Sheriff Jerry Kilgore tells WBRC the driver of the vehicle did not survive.
Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Superintendent of Talledega County Schools, said 7 Munford Elementary School students, 9 Munford Middle School students and 4 Munford High School students and the school bus driver were taken to the Citizen’s Hospital in Talladega.
School staff informed parents of the accident, and currently, all students have a parent or guardian with them at the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.