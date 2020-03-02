Ditto Landing back open after weeks of flooding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ditto Landing is back to full operations after water levels went down this weekend.
The landing had been closed for the last three weeks while heavy rain created a lot of flooding.
Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick said the water crested at just above 20 feet and is now down to around 10 feet.
Quick said a big reason the landing is back open is because of the help of almost 50 volunteers this past Saturday.
She said people came out and worked for hours to clear debris from the grounds left behind by the flood waters.
Quick said there are still a few barricades out because some parking lots are not all the way cleared yet. She asks everyone to respect the barricade and not go past it.
