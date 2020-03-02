Decatur Utilities begin repairs on sewage systems

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The recent rain in the Tennessee Valley has created sewage problems for people in Decatur.
The city’s mayor, Tab Bowling said 20 million gallons of water overflowed from Decatur city’s sewer system in just February.
Decatur Utilities is currently working on the issue.
As of Sunday night crews started performing wastewater maintenance work on Sixth Ave SE between Pointe Mallard Parkway and Knight St
Dan Harris, resident who lives in Decatur said he has concerns with the sewage problem.
“The things that come to my mind are you know it seems like if it’s water and it’s pushing it then it’s diluted and so I know animals create waste and that goes into the water," said Harris.
Beth Young said she’s happy to see efforts being made to identify the issues and keep the community clean.
“We appreciate everything that they are doing, and we are glad they are on track to get it repaired so it’s a good thing," said Young.
Decatur Utilities has a 10-year plan that includes replacing nearly 350 miles of clay piping.
Residents said they’re hoping repairs can be made quickly to make sure sewage in the streets is a thing of the past.
“Decatur is a great place to live and even though there is no sewage coming up in this area, I hope that it doesn’t happen for much longer and the rain dies down and everything goes back to normal," said Harris.
Crews will be working on the repairs this week. Drivers are urged to slow down and look out for construction crews and equipment while repairs are being made.
