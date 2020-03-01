Showers move in overnight; Wet start to the week

Following an absolutely beautiful weekend we will be tracking some wet weather over the next couple of days.
Rain showers will become more scattered overnight into the morning commute on Monday, lows will be near 50 degrees. Plan on rain showers being widespread throughout the day on Monday with a chance at some thunderstorms developing Monday afternoon and evening, some storms could produce some isolated strong wind gusts. Showers will continue into Election Day Tuesday with high temperatures staying warm in the middle 60s. Additional rounds of potentially heavy rain will carryover into Wednesday.
These rain showers could cause some isolated instances of flooding with 1” to 3”+ of rain falling through Thursday morning, however the greater risk of heavy rain and flooding will be greater to our south.
Some drier skies and nicer weather arrives by the end of the week and into next weekend. The long-term temperature outlook is trending on the warmer side for now.
