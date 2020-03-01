Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-TENNESSEE PRIMARY
Candidates touch on Tennessee amid Super Tuesday focus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jane Sanders' visit to Tennessee is just one of several last minute pushes presidential campaigns are making in the Volunteer State as campaigns pivot from the early primary states to Super Tuesday. Nearly a quarter of the Democratic primary delegates will be determined based on the March 3 results. California and Texas are key wins, with the most delegates up for grabs. But Tennessee's 73 delegates could prove vital for candidates looking to shore up momentum after the primary. Just seven other states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday.
PODIATRIST DRUG CHARGES
Tennessee podiatrist guilty of illegally distributing drugs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee podiatrist has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing controlled substances. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Timothy Abbott appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. In court, Abbott admitted that on 44 occasions between April 2013 and February 2019 he distributed hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose. The Nashville podiatrist pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.
ELECTION 2020-SUPER TUESDAY
Democrats eye Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
DANCE TEACHER-STATUTORY RAPE-HIV
Dance teacher sentenced to 9 months for exposing teen to HIV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee dance teacher who appeared on a reality TV show was sentenced to nine months in prison for raping a teenage student and exposing him to HIV. John Conner III was also sentenced to four years probation Friday. Connor pleaded guilty in November to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape and solicitation of a minor. Investigators say Connor met a 16-year-old boy online in 2015 and the pair had unprotected sex several times. Connor didn't tell the teen he was diagnosed with HIV. The youth later tested positive for HIV. Conner has appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It."
PERMITLESS CARRY
Tennessee governor backs permitless carry legislation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is coming out in full support of allowing most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training. Lee said Thursday that his administration will soon introduce legislation allowing “permitless carry” to take effect in Tennessee. Also known as “constitutional carry" by supporters, Lee says the proposal would allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license that currently requires a background check and training. If approved, Tennessee would join 16 other states that currently have some sort of permitless carry.
PROFESSOR ARREST
Justice Dept. charges professor with hiding ties to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a professor at the University of Tennessee has been arrested on charges that he hid his relationship with a Chinese university at the same time he received research grants from the federal government. Anming Hu was charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. The arrest is part of a broader Justice Department crackdown against university researchers who conceal their ties to Chinese institutions. A lawyer for Hu did not immediately return a message seeking comment.