Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Just one Mississippi teacher this year was awarded the coveted Milken Educator Award and the $25,000 that goes along with it. During a surprise assembly Tuesday, Kathryn Daniels, a 10th grade history teacher at Petal High School, received the recognition known as the “Oscar of teaching.” The Hattiesburg American reports Daniels didn't know she was getting the award. She told the newspaper it took a couple of seconds to register they had said her name. Daniels has been a teacher for nine years. She says she and her husband likely will invest the money and use some of it to get her Ph.D.