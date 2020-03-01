Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies stopped the run of pursuers for the final playoff spot in the West. Memphis entered the night two game up over the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, while Anthony Davis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds,
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky outscored No. 15 Auburn 20-3 during a first-half stretch to go ahead and held on to win 73-66 and clinch the Southastern Conference regular season championship. The Wildcats had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the big run over 5:47 and build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky made 14 free throws down the stretch _ including seven by Quickley. J'Von McCormick had 13 points for Auburn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored 22 points, including the first 3-pointer of his career, as Tennessee held off a furious Florida comeback attempt to register its best win of the season with a 63-58 victory over the rival Gators. Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr. Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson made some clutch plays and the Vols hit enough free throws down the stretch to register their best win of the season. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points for the Vols, Vescovi scored 11 and Jordan Bowden had 10.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emerson Hyndman scored in the 37th minute, lifting Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Nashville to spoil the expansion team's MLS debut. Ezequiel Barco also scored in the 9th minute for Atlanta, the 2018 MLS Cup winners who won both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup last season. Walker Zimmerman scored the first goal for Nashville off a set piece in the 28th minute, giving the biggest crowd ever to see a soccer game in the state of Tennessee something to celebrate. The 30,000 fans in the lower bowl of Nissan Stadium stood from start to finish.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2. Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Kaut also scored for the Avalanche, who matched a season high with their sixth-straight win. Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 18 points and KJ Buffen scored 17 points to lead Ole Miss to an 86-60 victory over Vanderbilt. Ole Miss shot 55% from the field (35 of 64) and hit nine 3-pointers. Vanderbilt allowed a 13-1 run to open the game, then hit four straight 3s, two by Scotty Pippen, Jr., to tie the game at 13. The two teams traded leads twice over the next few minutes, but a 19-5 run late in the half put the Rebels up 43-27 at the break, and they never trailed in the second half. Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 13 points