Dry with a mix of sun and clouds, wet weather during the workweek

It is a chilly start to the day, but an impressive warm up is on the way. Highs will reach the low 60s as a southerly flow pulls in warmer air from the Gulf. Conditions will be dry to wrap up the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain will make a comeback during the first half of the workweek. Rain is expected to spark during the overnight hours into Monday morning. It will be a soggy start to the day and the workweek tomorrow morning with light to moderate rainfall that will continue into the afternoon.
There will be breaks in the rain from Monday to Wednesday, but the forecast looks wet with 2-4 inches of rain adding up with the showers and storms.
Conditions will dry out and high will be around average fro the end of the workweek and into the weekend.
