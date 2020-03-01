Cornerstone Word of life Church host church security workshop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -In the past several months, there have been several shootings in places of worship in America.
What do you do? How can you protect yourself? These are just some of the questions members of Cornerstone Word of life Church wanted to know.
That’s why they hosted a church security workshop for area churches.
“I know as a church goer and as a believer that’s one of the things I never want to happen at our church," said Chasity McMillan.
During the workshop, officers with the Madison Police Department showed a video of an active shooter situation.
Bibb Collier is one of many who attended the event, to learn how he can use a security team at his church.
“We just want to learn as much as we can about security for the churches and we all think it’s very important," said Collier.
Right now, Cornerstone Word of life Church has two Madison Police officers working as security.
Having people trained makes McMillan thankful and safe.
“Just seeing them in our lobby each time we come to cornerstone it really does make me feel safe, it really makes me feel like I can focus on the word and really come out feeling revived and not have to worry about if a random person wants to come into our church home," said McMillan.
Everyone in attendance learned the importance of being observant of their surroundings, exit signs and finding hiding spaces to keep themselves safe if they ever found themselves in an active shooter situation.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a church security workshop on Thursday, March 5 at Sommerville Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. You may click here to register.
