State Senator to amend inmate monitoring bill in aftermath of escape

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted murderer was recaptured Thursday, but the consequences are still playing out.
Morgan County law enforcement rounded up Daniel Miner after he escaped from a minimum security Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Talladega County.
He had a life sentence without parole, but the ADOC classified him as “minimum out."
As part of that classification, he was allowed to work at government jobs in his prison clothes.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he wants inmates who are allowed to leave prison to be electronically monitored.
“The Childersburg escape was a turning point for my colleagues, because once that occurred, it’s like they woke up and realized hey Houston we have a problem here,"
Senator Arthur Orr filed SB120 that would require work release inmates to be monitored electronically.
That bill doesn't include minimum out inmates like Miner- yet.
“We’ve got an amendment that will include the minimum out pool, but also look at the propensity for violence,” he said.
A few miles away from the stand off is the North Alabama Community Work Center.
It houses at least one convicted murderer who is eligible to go to work.
Curtis Anderson killed Tonya Peavy in 2005, and Peavy’s sister Regina Wimberly said the thought of him escaping is unthinkable.
“You just think he could be out, he could do the same thing. When that happened, it just tore our family. You always live in fear. Even though it wasn’t us, we still have a fear is us. It’s not right,” she said.
She said no murderers should be allowed out, but Orr’s bill would be a start.
Orr said he feels good about the bill’s chances, but the ADOC has pushed back over the potential costs of the program.
The ADOC did not return a request for comment.
