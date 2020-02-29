Muscle Shoals City Schools searching for new superintendent

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -The search is officially on for the next superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.
They’re looking for the person to replace Brian Lindsey who’s retiring in June.
Board members want the process to be quick, but thorough, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The board hired a firm to handle the search.
Members hope to have their top 3 candidates nailed down by April 7th, with an official selection made by April 20th.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.