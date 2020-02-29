HudsonAlpha researcher says demand for novel coronavirus detection machines spiking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While concerns about the novel coronavirus are escalating, so is the demand to diagnose and develop treatments for the disease.
Researchers at HudsonAlpha are building machines that can do just that, but the need is spiking.
Dr. Jian Han leads two teams who are developing and testing the machines. He said in January, roughly 25 machines had been sent to China to combat the virus.
In late February, he said that number had soared to more than 100.
“We can join the fight. Do our best. We are ready," he said.
He’s said he’s pushing for emergency FDA clearance to use the machines in the U.S..
He said he expects it to come in weeks, but foreign demand could slow U.S. service.
"We cannot stockpile enough, anytime we manufacture, we ship. Because there is orders, there is demand."
He said the virus doesn’t recognize national boundaries, but he does have a personal stake.
His mother and sister are in China, where they're taking not taking chances.
“They stay at home the past whole months, they do shopping online and food is (sic) delivered to the community gate, and they take a pole and deliver the groceries back into the home,” he said.
He said he expects the virus to slow down as it enters the summer, but is preparing for its return in the fall.
