Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Harry Giles added 16 and the Sacramento Kings gained a step on the final Western Conference playoff spot with a 104-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Kings moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss. Meanwhile, New Orleans, which beat Cleveland on Friday night, is within two games of Memphis for eighth place in the West. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 32 points. Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Nashville SC joins Major League Soccer as an expansion team this season with high hopes. The team will play its first game on Saturday night against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium before a national TV audience. The team that coach Gary Smith will lead includes veterans like Walker Zimmerman and Dax McCarty but also some young MLS newcomers, including designated player Hany Mukhtar. So far coach Smith has been pleased with the development of the team, and he looks forward to possibly forging a healthy rivalry with Atlanta.
UNDATED (AP) — Duke will be looking to bounce back from its double-overtime loss at Wake Forest when it visits Virginia this weekend. The Blue Devils have won three straight on Virginia's home floor and swept the eventual national champions in two regular season meetings last season. Virginia is surging with five straight wins and has locked up no worse than fourth place in the ACC this year.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Loudon Love and Bill Wampler posted double-doubles and Wright State edged Northern Kentucky 64-62, winning the Horizon League regular-season title over the runner-up Norse. Love finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season for the Raiders (25-6, 15-3). Wampler pitched in with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Jalen Tate came off the bench to score 24 points and grab nine rebounds for the Norse (21-9, 13-5).