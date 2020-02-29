Gorgeous weekend followed by heavy rain to start the week

Good Saturday morning! Temperatures will start off on a cooler note today in the 30s with very isolated showers.
Any rain/snow showers will come to an abrupt end by mid-morning with clearing skies and temperatures topping out in the low to mid-50s under sunny skies. Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower 30s overnight. Sunday will be another very pleasant day with highs making it into the lower 60s.
An active pattern awaits us as we head into the work week with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms expected for both Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will be above average in the middle 60s. We will continue to monitor the threat of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, locally heavy rainfall and potential flooding will also be a concern.
Following the active start to the week, the pattern seems to calm down and we will have an early taste of Spring temperatures.
