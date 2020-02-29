Decatur’s Cook Museum recognized by USA Today

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The Cook Museum of Natural Science takes home a big win in the USA Today 2020 10-Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest.
The Decatur museum finished second out of 20 in the contest for Best New Museum.
Cook Museum spokesperson Mike Taylor says the museum brought in more than 40-thousand votes during the contest.
The Cook Museum opened in 2019 as a state-of-the-art natural science museum in downtown Decatur.
The museum features a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a recreated Alabama cave, an indoor forest with its own treetop cabin and interactive exhibits focused on topics like the Arctic and desert environments, waterways, insects, space and geology.
This comes after Huntsville International Airport recently won the Readers’ Choice award for “best small airport.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.